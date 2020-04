View this post on Instagram

. Celebrate #Easter, celebrate life, every day as if we were born again. Give value to every gesture, and lavish attention and care on our loved ones and our fellow man. Indeed, we want our fellow man – both those on the front lines who have been called upon to heal and protect us, and those who are suffering and fighting for their lives in this moment – to know that we stand with them. . The @andreabocellifoundation, with its founder, continues to work and we have already made considerable donations: 4 respirators and a 30-bed ward. Yet we want to reach more and more wards to offer our help. Join us, give the gift of hope and opportunity at gofundme.com . @veronicabertiofficial