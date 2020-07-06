Coronavirus, morto l’attore Nick Cordero: aveva 41 anni

È morto, all’età di 41 anni, Nick Cordero, attore di Broadway, dopo un ricovero lungo tre mesi e una gamba amputata in seguito al contagio di coronavirus.

La notizia è stata data su Instagram dalla moglie Amanda Kloots: «Il mio caro marito è morto stamattina. Era circondato dall’amore della sua famiglia, cantando e pregando mentre lasciava questa terra delicatamente». «Sono incredula e ferita. Il mio cure è spezzato perché non riesco a immaginare la mia vita senza di lui», ha aggiunto.

Come riportato su CBS News, Amanda Kloots la scorsa settimana aveva spiegato che Cordero avrebbe avuto di un doppio trapianto polmonare: «Ci sono così tanti casi ovunque. Vorrei solo saltare nel suo letto, abbracciarlo e stringerlo ma dobbiamo stare molto attenti per tutto quello che sta succedendo, quindi gli afferro una mano, gliela massaggio e gliela stringo, aspettando il momento in cui lo farà lui».

Cordero è stato ricoverato in ospedale tre mesi fa per quella che inizialmente i medici hanno diagnosticato come una polmonite ma il 1° aprile scorso l’annuncio della positività al Covid-19.

Dopo essere stato sedato in terapia intensiva per 18 giorni, la gamba dell’attore è stata amputata. Ha anche subito uno shock settico e un’infezione polmonare e gli era stato inserito un pacemaker temporaneo.

Amanda Kloots ha parlato di «circolo vizioso in terapia intensiva. Una cosa va bene e poi un’altra va male. Quella che era sbagliata poi va bene ma poi la cosa giusta va male».

Kloots, ex ballerina di Broadway, ha utilizzato il suo account Instagram per pubblicare aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di salute del marito.

Cordero ha recitato nell’adattamento musicale del film di Woody Allen Bullets Over Broadway (Pallottole su Broadway) nel 2014, per cui ha ottenuto una nomination ai Tony Award. In precedenza era apparso anche in Rock of Ages, Waitress e A Bronx Tale: The Musical.

Cordero e Kloots hanno un figlio di un anno, Elvis. Durante la sua battaglia contro il COVID-19, Kloots ha incoraggiato i fan a cantare la canzone di Cordero Live Your Life ogni giorno alle 15:00.