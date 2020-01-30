Vanessa Bryant ha rotto il silenzio a quattro giorno dall’incidente che ha causato la morte dell’ex cestista, della figlia 13enne Gianna Maria-Onore e di altre 7 persone. La vedova della stella dei Lakers, rimasta sola con tre figlie (la più piccola di pochi mesi), ha affidato a Instagram il suo doloroso sfogo.
“Io e le mie figlie siamo completamente devastate”
Il post pubblicato su Instagam da Vanessa Laine in Bryant – i due si erano sposati nel 2001 – è una tenera foto di famiglia. Si vede la coppia in compagnia delle quattro figlie (Gianna Maria-Onore era infatti sorella di Natalia, Bianka e Capri).
Lunga è la caption che accompagna lo scatto. La moglie di Kobe Bryant esordisce ringraziando le persone che, in questi pochi giorni passati dalla tragedia, hanno dimostrato supporto a lei e alle sue figlie. La vedova del cestista, classe 1982, ha altresì specificato che sia lei, sia le sue figlie sono “completamente devastate”.
La donna ha utilizzato parole di elogio per il defunto consorte, descrivendolo come un padre e un marito amorevole. Gianna Maria, che era una promessa del basket, è stata invece descritta come una figlia meravigliosa e una sorella straordinaria.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
La vicinanza alle famiglie delle altre vittime
Come ben si sa, nel corso dell’incidente costato la vita a Kobe Bryant e alla sua seconda figlia hanno perso la vita altre sette persone (tra cui l’allenatrice 38enne Christina Mauser, che ha lasciato un marito e tre bambini piccoli).
Nel lungo post pubblicato sul profilo Instagram, Vanessa Bryant ha espresso vicinanza alle famiglie delle altre vittime. La vedova dell’ex cestista dei Lakers, che era molto legato all’Italia, ha inoltre annunciato la nascita del progetto MambaOnThree Fund. L’obiettivo della sua messa a punto è proprio il sostegno alle famiglie delle altre sette vittime dell’incidente in elicottero (secondo recenti aggiornamenti, il mezzo non era dotato del sistema di rilevamento del terreno, che avrebbe potuto allertare il pilota dell’avvicinamento a un rilievo collinare). Alla luce di ciò, la vedova di Bryant – che ha anche chiesto il rispetto della privacy per lei e per le figlie – ha invitato i suoi follower a donare accedendo al sito MambaOnThree.org.
LEGGI ANCHE: Chi era Gianna-Maria Onore, la figlia di Kobe Bryant.