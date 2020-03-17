Lady Gaga sul Coronavirus: “Ho parlato con Dio, ce la faremo”

«Anch’io vorrei vedere i miei genitori, ma non uscire è la cosa migliore da fare in questo momento. Sto a casa, con i miei cani, e ho un messaggio dal cielo…»: questo è l’incipit del messaggio che manda ai suoi fan. Anche Lady Gaga sul Coronavirus dice la propria, e adotta le misure preventive necessarie per contrastare il Covid-19. Si allunga quindi l’elenco delle celebrità di tutto il mondo che scelgono di mettersi in isolamento.
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.
Seppur ancora si stia lavorando a una cura, l’esempio cinese ha testimoniato che stare chiusi in casa, uscire solo per esigenze di prima necessità ed evitare contatti blocca la pandemia.
«Ho parlato con medici e scienziati»: scrive la cantante su Instagram, a corredo di una foto sul divano di casa propria. E poi: «Non è facile per nessuno, ma la cosa più giusta e salutare da fare adesso è mettersi in auto-quarantena e non vedere persone di oltre 65 anni o stare in luoghi affollati».
«Pure io vorrei vedere i miei genitori e i miei nonni, ma in questo momento è più sicuro evitare e non rischiare di contagiare gli altri nel caso avessi la malattia»: dice la popstar. Fa riferimento ai portatori asintomatici che quindi, pur non avendo i sintomi conclamati del virus, possono infettare le persone che hanno intorno, peggiorando le condizioni generali del pianeta.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
Lady Gaga sul Coronavirus dà la propria testimonianza, ma non è l’unica in America. Così anche la top model Heidi Klum, che è stata colta da febbre e tosse poco prima delle riprese di America’s Got Talent.
La stessa misura di prevenzione l’ha scelta la figlia del presidente Donald Trump, Ivanka, che è stata a contatto con il ministro degli interni australiano, risultato poi positivo. «Me ne rimango a casa con i miei cani»: ha scritto Lady Gaga. E poi: «Fidatevi, ho parlato con Dio, andrà tutto bene». Il suo vuole essere un messaggio di speranza.
