We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of a member of our CBS family and the Daytime community, the beloved Lee Phillip Bell. She was a pioneer in television, first as an Emmy winning broadcast journalist and then as a soap opera co-creator and producer, winning an Emmy for producing Y&R and a Lifetime Achievement Award Emmy for her work on both Y&R and B&B. Our hearts go out to her children William James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell and Lauralee Bell Martin, who shared, “Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously.”