Lutto per Sylvester Stallone, è morta la mamma Jackie

Lutto per Sylvester Stallone, il noto divo di Hollywood. È morta, all’età di 98 anni, la mamma Jackie Stallone, conosciuta negli USA anche perché astrologa in televisione e per avere partecipato al programma Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (Le splendide signore del Wresting).

Ne dà notizia il sito TMZ.

Jackie Stallone si è spenta ieri, lunedì 21 settembre. Non si conoscono al momento le cause del decesso.

Il fratello minore, Frank, ha confermato la dipartita della madre su Instagram: «Era una donna eccezionale e fuori dal coro. Mi mancherai per sempre, mammina».

Oltre a Sylvester, Jackie aveva avuto altri due figli, Frank Stallone e Toni D’alto. Jaqueline Labofish, questo il suo nome da nubile, nata il 29 novembre 1921, si sposò con Frank Stallone nel 1945 e con lui ebbe due figli, Sylvester e Frank. La coppia divorziò nel 1957, ma lei mantenne il cognome del marito, e la donna si risposò con Anthony Filiti, con cui ebbe Toni D’Alto (attrice) scomparsa nel 2012. Secondo divorzio e poi terzo matrimonio, con Stephen M. Levine.

