Lutto per Sylvester Stallone, è morta la mamma Jackie

Lutto per Sylvester Stallone, il noto divo di Hollywood. È morta, all’età di 98 anni, la mamma Jackie Stallone, conosciuta negli USA anche perché astrologa in televisione e per avere partecipato al programma Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (Le splendide signore del Wresting).
Ne dà notizia il sito TMZ.
Jackie Stallone si è spenta ieri, lunedì 21 settembre. Non si conoscono al momento le cause del decesso.
Il fratello minore, Frank, ha confermato la dipartita della madre su Instagram: «Era una donna eccezionale e fuori dal coro. Mi mancherai per sempre, mammina».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I’ll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone
Oltre a Sylvester, Jackie aveva avuto altri due figli, Frank Stallone e Toni D’alto. Jaqueline Labofish, questo il suo nome da nubile, nata il 29 novembre 1921, si sposò con Frank Stallone nel 1945 e con lui ebbe due figli, Sylvester e Frank. La coppia divorziò nel 1957, ma lei mantenne il cognome del marito, e la donna si risposò con Anthony Filiti, con cui ebbe Toni D’Alto (attrice) scomparsa nel 2012. Secondo divorzio e poi terzo matrimonio, con Stephen M. Levine.
LEGGI ANCHE: Quali cibi mangiare e quali evitare per prevenire il diabete?