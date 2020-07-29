Una giornalista americana, Victoria Price, ha scoperto di essere affetta da un tumore alla tiroide grazie all’occhio attento di una telespettatrice. Mentre era in diretta su Wfla News, con sede a Tampa Bay, in Florida, infatti, una donna ha rilevato un gonfiore sul collo della videoreporter e, senza pensarci due volte, le ha mandato una e-mail per esporle i suoi sospetti.
«Controlla la tua tiroide perché quel nodulo mi ricorda quello che avevo io sul mio collo. Il mio si è rivelato essere un cancro. Abbi cura di te»: si legge nel messaggio ricevuto dalla giornalista che scopre di avere un tumore grazie a una sua telespettatrice.
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕
La reporter ha deciso di non prendere sotto gamba il suggerimento ed è andata dal medico per sottoporsi a tutti gli accertamenti del caso. L’esito dei controlli ha confermato i sospetti della telespettatrice, ma per fortuna la diagnosi è arrivata in tempo.
«Ho scoperto di avere il cancro e lo devo a uno dei nostri meravigliosi spettatori. Senza il suo aiuto forse non avrei scoperto la malattia in tempo. Il mondo è un posto difficile in questi giorni. Non dimenticate di prendervi cura di voi stessi. Prendetevi cura l’un l’altro. Vi amo tutti e ci vedremo presto»: questo il testo che si legge sui profili social di Victoria Price.
hello from the other side 🏨🦋 surgery went well and I’m settling into my recovery room for the night. popsicles are now my new best friend. good news: pre-op biopsy revealed the cancer didn’t spread to outer lying lymph nodes. so we only had to remove the ones closest to my thyroid. now: nap time. updates to come. 🥰 #thyca #checkyourneck
La reporter si è sottoposta a un intervento per la rimozione del tumore e di alcuni linfonodi. Il cancro, fortunatamente, si era diffuso solo localmente e non aveva intaccato altri organi. Ancora la strada da percorrere non è giunta a destinazione, ma pare che il peggio sia passato. Tutto è bene quel che finisce bene.