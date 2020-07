Vaccino anti-Covid dagli Stati Uniti d’America: pronto per la fase finale

View this post on Instagram

Politico reports Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested Thursday that the federal government should impose a nationwide stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.